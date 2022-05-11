Margot, (hamstring) who isn't starting Wednesday against the Angels, is expected to return to the lineup Friday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash said Margot is feeling better Wednesday and likely could have started against the Angels, but he'll instead be held out for a second consecutive game due to right hamstring discomfort. It's possible Margot will be available off the bench if necessary, and he'll likely be back in the starting nine for Friday's series opener at home against the Blue Jays.