Margot went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a walk in a loss to the Mariners on Sunday.

Margot's sixth-inning two-bagger plated the first run of the afternoon for the struggling Rays and extended the outfielder's hitting streak to four games in the process. Margot has demonstrated some welcome pop during that stretch, as he's belted a pair of two-baggers overall and added a solo home run.