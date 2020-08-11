Margot went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base during Monday's 8-7 win over the Red Sox.

Facing the team that originally drafted him before sending him to the Padres in the Craig Kimbrel deal back in 2016, Margot more than doubled his hit total on the season with a scintillating performance. The 25-year-old is still only hitting .189 (7-for-37) through 12 games, however, and with Austin Meadows now back in action and the Rays outfield mostly healthy, Margot will need more nights like this to keep a regular spot in the lineup.