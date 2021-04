Margot is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Margot will sit in favor of Brett Phillips after starting each of the past four games. With Tampa Bay deploying Austin Meadows more frequently as its designated hitter of late following Kevin Kiermaier's recent return from the injured list, Margot looks to have a hold on a near-everyday role in the outfield.