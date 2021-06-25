Margot drew a pinch-hit walk, stole a base and scored a run in Thursday's victory over the Red Sox.
Margot pinch-hit for Ji-Man Choi in the ninth inning of a scoreless tie and managed to work a two-out walk against Boston closer Danny Barnes. Margot promptly stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw by Christian Vazquez. He later scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Barnes. Margot, who had started the last five games prior to Thursday, is slashing .247/.290/.684 with seven stolen bases (11 attempts) across 255 plate appearances on the year.