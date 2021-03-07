Margot is 3-for-7 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a run across his first three Grapefruit League games.

The 26-year-old is penciled in as the starting right fielder and is off to a good start in building on the solid .269 average and .327 on-base percentage he mustered across 159 plate appearances in his 2020 Rays debut campaign. Margot did see a power drain, however, hitting just one home run after slugging 12 in 441 plate appearances during his final Padres season in 2019. An above-average contact hitter who's also contributed double-digit steals in four consecutive seasons, Margot could reestablish himself as a more well-rounded fantasy contributor this season if he pulls his power numbers back up.