Margot went 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBI in Monday's 7-3 win over the Angels.

Margot singled in a run as part of a four-run third inning for the Rays. He later knocked a two-run shot off Raisel Iglesias in the ninth for some insurance. The speedy outfielder is slashing .276/.326/.448 with 16 RBI this season.