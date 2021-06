Margot went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a pair of runs and a walk Saturday against the Angels.

Margot opened the scoring in the second inning when he took Los Angeles starter Alex Cobb deep to center field. It was the eighth home run of the season for Margot, who is slashing .248/.293/.402 and ranks second on the team with 41 RBI over 263 plate appearances. He also has eight stolen bases in 12 attempts. He'll take a modest four-game hitting streak into Sunday's series finale.