Margot went 1-for-5 with two RBI on Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Margot gave the Rays an early lead with a two-out single that drove in two in the third inning. He's now recorded at least one hit in four of five games this season, though he's also struck out a combined four times across his last two games. Margot should have a clear path to playing time in the outfield in the absence of Kevin Kiermaier (quadriceps), who is expected to miss multiple weeks.