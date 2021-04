Margot went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base during Saturday's 6-3 win over the Yankees.

The 26-year-old took Jordan Montgomery deep during the fourth inning with a two-run shot to give Tampa Bay the lead for good. Margot has a .279/.340/.512 slash line with two home runs, two doubles, seven runs, seven RBI and two stolen bases through 13 games this season.