Rays' Manuel Margot: Making progress
Margot (hamstring) ran the bases and took live at-bats Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Margot has missed two weeks with a strained left hamstring. He's making steady progress but remains without a precise timetable.
