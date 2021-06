Margot went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Mariners on Friday.

Margot scored the only run of the night for the Rays in what was Tampa Bay's fourth straight loss. The veteran outfielder's multi-hit effort was his third in the last eight games, and he's enjoying a productive June overall with a .261/.320/.413 slash line, one double, two home runs, six RBI, four walks and six runs.