Margot (personal/back) does not have a specific timeline for a return to the team after heading out to the Dominican Republic following the death of his father, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Margot was also battling a back issue when he was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday. It's been a difficult season on the field for the offseason acquisition as well, as Margot is slashing just .100/.156/.167 across 32 plate appearances.