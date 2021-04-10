Margot isn't starting Saturday's game against the Yankees due to a tweaked groin, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Margot will be on the bench for a second straight game, and manager Kevin Cash revealed that the center fielder has been dealing with a groin issue in recent days. However, Margot will be available as a pinch hitter Saturday and is expected to return to the lineup Sunday with left-hander Jordan Montgomery starting for the Yankees. Brett Phillips will take over in center field Saturday, batting eighth.