Rays' Manuel Margot: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Margot isn't starting Wednesday against the Cubs, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Diaz went 0-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts Tuesday, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Brett Phillips will start in right field and bat ninth.
