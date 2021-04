Margot is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The 26-year-old is 6-for-20 with one homer, one triple, three runs and five RBI through six games this season, but he'll take a seat Friday with Brett Phillips (hamstring) coming off the injured list to start in center field. Margot should still see plenty of action going forward with Kevin Kiermaier (quadriceps) out for the next few weeks.