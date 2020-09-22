site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Manuel Margot: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Margot isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Mets.
Margot started in each of the past two games, going 1-for-7 with one RBI and one strikeout. He'll take a seat as Brett Phillips starts in right field Tuesday.
