Margot is hitting .271 with two doubles, four home runs,10 RBI, nine walks, three stolen bases and 13 runs over his last 20 games.

The veteran outfielder's most recent success was a 2-for-4, one-steal, two-run effort in a loss to the Nationals on Wednesday, his sixth time reaching safely in the last seven games. Margot's season slash line still sits at a modest .248/.297/.398, but with 41 RBI, he's well on his way to eclipsing the career-best 51 he posted in 2018.