Rays' Manuel Margot: On bench Friday
RotoWire Staff
Margot Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network against the Phillies.
Margot has just four hits in his last eight games, posting a .422 OPS over that stretch. Kevin Kiermaier starts in center field Friday, with Brett Phillips in right.
