Rays' Manuel Margot: Out of Friday's lineup
Margot isn't starting Friday against the White Sox,Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Margot is slashing .263/.286/.316 over the past week and will begin Friday's contest in the dugout. Josh Lowe will take over in center field, allowing Luke Raley to start in right and bat eighth.
