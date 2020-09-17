site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Manuel Margot: Out of Game 1 lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Margot is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Margot went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts Wednesday and will take a seat for Thursday's matinee. Brett Phillips receives the start in right field, batting eighth.
