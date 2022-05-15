Margot was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

This couldn't have come at a worse time for Margot, who is in the midst of a potential career year. He is hitting .348 with a .348 xBA, three home runs, five steals and career-best marks in BB% (8.8) and K% (12.7). The Rays called up reliever Ralph Garza in a corresponding move, so Harold Ramirez and Vidal Brujan should see an uptick in playing time in the short term.