Margot went 2-for-2 with a run and was caught stealing on his only attempt in a win over the Mets on Wednesday.

Margot continues to offer steady production down the stretch, with Wednesday's multi-hit effort counting as his fourth over the last 12 games. The 25-year-old outfielder's .271 average and .331 on-base percentage are both career-best figures, and he's already locked in a double-digit steal tally for the fourth straight season as well.