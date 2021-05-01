Margot, who went 1-for-3 with a walk and was caught stealing in a loss to the Astros on Friday, is hitting .300 (6-for-20) over his last seven games.

The veteran outfielder hasn't struck out during his 21 plate appearances over that span while squaring up consistently to the tune of a 26.3 percent line-drive rate and 45.0 percent hard-contact rate. Margot has also shown a knack for some timely hitting during the first month of the season, as evidenced by a 12-RBI tally that's second only to Joey Wendle's 16 on the team.