Margot went 1-for-3 with a run-scoring fielder's choice, an RBI single and a walk in a win over the Orioles on Friday.

Margot was productive out of the top of the order, reaching safely for the eighth consecutive start in the process. The veteran outfielder's .240/.281/.387 season slash line has plenty of room for improvement, but his solid .269 average with runners in scoring position has led to 35 RBI over 217 plate appearances.