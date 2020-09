Margot went 2-for-3 with a go-ahead two-run double in a win over the Red Sox on Saturday.

Margot's fourth-inning two-bagger brought home Willy Adames and Nate Lowe, snapping a 2-2 tie and capping off a three-run frame overall for the Rays. The 25-year-old outfielder has been swinging a hot bat of late, as Margot is now 5-for-11 with a double, two RBI, one walk, three stolen bases and a run over his last three games.