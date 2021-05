Margot went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.

Margot was one of two players that recorded multiple hits for Tampa Bay, and he plated two runs -- one with a single in the top of the first and later drove in the go-ahead run with a bases-loaded walk in the ninth. The 26-year-old outfielder has hit safely in eight straight games and has posted four multi-hit performances during that span.