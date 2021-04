Margot went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday after going 3-for-17 over his previous six games.

Margot's last multi-hit effort had come April 3, the game prior to his downturn at the plate. With Wednesday's production, Margot's line is back up to .290/.333/.484 across 33 plate appearances, with three (one double, one triple, one home run) of his nine hits going for extra bases.