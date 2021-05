Margot went 1-for-5 with an RBI single, two stolen bases and a run in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

The veteran outfielder's clutch eighth-inning knock brought home Randy Arozarena with what was the tying run at the time. Margot has been heating up at the plate of late, hitting .310 (9-for-29) with a double, a home run, six RBI, and three runs over his last nine games.