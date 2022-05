Margot went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run and an RBI in Monday's 6-1 victory against Oakland.

Margot scored in the fourth inning after leading off the frame with a double, and he knocked in a run with another two-bagger in the fifth. This was his second three-hit effort of the campaign and his first game this season with multiple extra-base hits. Margot has yet to go deep through 70 plate appearances, but he is slashing a solid .286/.357/.333 with nine RBI, four runs and a stolen base.