Margot went 2-for-3 with two walks and a run scored Thursday against the Rangers.

Margot managed his second multi-hit effort in eight starts since returning from the injured list on May 25. He has been quiet in that span, delivering only two doubles, two RBI and one run scored while hitting .241. It was inevitable that Margot would cool down at the dish, but he's still maintained a .322/.383/.455 line across 133 plate appearances on the campaign.