Margot (groin) will start in center field and bat cleanup Sunday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Margot was sidelined for the first two games of the series with a sore groin, but he looks like he's good to go heading into the finale. The outfielder will be occupying a prominent spot in the batting order with a lefty (Jordan Montgomery) on the hill for New York, but Margot will likely hit in the bottom half of the lineup versus right-handed pitching more often than not.