Margot is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Though he'll cede center-field duties to Kevin Kiermaier in the series finale, Margot may have supplanted Kiermaier as a preferred regular in the Tampa Bay outfield alongside corner men Randy Arozarena and Austin Meadows. While the Rays value Kiermaier for his defense, he's been far less productive as a hitter than Margot. Kiermaier is holding down a career-low .585 OPS and is striking out at a career-high 30.2 percent clip, a far cry from Margot's marks in both categories (.676 OPS, 16.2 K%).