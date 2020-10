Margot is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 3 of the Rays' ALDS matchup with the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The Rays are rolling out a lineup of seven left-handed hitters to counter Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, leaving no spot available for Margot. Through four postseason games to date, Margot has gone 4-for-12 with two home runs, five RBI, three runs and a walk.