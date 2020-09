Margot is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Though he remains without a clear path to any one spot in the outfield, Margot had started five of the Rays' past six games. Brandon Lowe will move into right field Monday to bump Margot to the bench, but the latter should still be in store for a quasi-everyday role moving forward thanks to his speed (8-for-8 on stolen-base attempts) and improved defense.