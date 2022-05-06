site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-manuel-margot-riding-pine-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Manuel Margot: Riding pine Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Margot isn't starting Friday against the Mariners.
Margot started in the last six games and hit .360 with a triple, two doubles, five runs, five RBI and a stolen base. Brett Phillips will start in right field and bat ninth Friday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read