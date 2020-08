Margot went 2-for-2 with a stolen base Saturday against Toronto. The game was suspended due to rain.

Margot knocked a pair of singles in his two at-bats and notched his second stolen base of the season in the fourth inning. The 25-year-old has been swinging a sizzling bat since Aug. 10, going 12-for-16 (.750) with five runs and three RBI. His batting average has climbed from .091 to .306 during that stretch.