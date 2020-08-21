site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Manuel Margot: Scores twice in win
RotoWire Staff
Margot went 1-for-3 with a single, walk, RBI and two runs scored in the 10-5 win over the Yankees on Thursday.
Margot drove in Yandy Diaz to tie the game at four in the sixth inning. The outfielder has been on a roll at the plate recently, recording 13 hits in his last 23 at-bats.
