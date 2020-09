Margot was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Phillies with foot soreness, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The 25-year-old was originally slated to start in left field Sunday, but he's experiencing some soreness after fouling a pitch off his foot Saturday. It's likely a minor concern, but it makes sense for the Rays to remain cautious in the final game of the regular season. Margot will finish with a .269/.327/.352 slash line and 12 stolen bases in 47 games this season.