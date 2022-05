Margot left Monday's game against the Angels in the sixth inning after sliding awkwardly into second base, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Margot appeared to stumble as he slid headfirst into second base, and while he did successfully swipe the bag -- his second steal of the night -- he would have to leave the game after a conversation with the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.