Margot (back) was transferred from the bereavement list to the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old was placed on the bereavement list earlier in the week as he left the team following the death of his father. Margot joined his family in the Dominican Republic following the news, so he'll need to clear intake testing again before being cleared to return to the team. The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for left-hander Sean Gilmartin.