Margot is not in the Rays' Opening Day lineup against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With no designated hitter in the National League park, at least one Rays regular will have to sit for each of the team's first three games of the season. Margot will be the one to make way on this occasion, with Austin Meadows, Kevin Kiermaier and Randy Arozarena making up the Rays' outfield.