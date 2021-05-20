Margot is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Margot will head to the bench for the second time in the series, opening up a spot for Brett Phillips in the outfield. On both occasions that Margot has been withheld from the lineup, the Orioles have trotted out right-handed starting pitchers. The right-handed Margot looks like he may be at risk of falling into a short-side platoon role in the outfield following Kevin Kiermaier's recent return from the injured list.