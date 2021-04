Margot is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Rangers, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

He will head to the bench after going 3-for-16 with five strikeouts and two walks over his last five games. Brett Phillips will start in center field and bat eighth with righty Kyle Gibson on the hill. Margot is still a near-everyday player, but the Rays are likely to continue giving him the occasional day off against righties.