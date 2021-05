Margot went 2-for-6 with a triple, three RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's victory over the Blue Jays.

Margot did it all in this one, singling home a run in the top of the 10th inning and plating two more in the 11th on a triple to right center. He also picked up his sixth stolen base of the campaign. Margot is in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak and has collected six hits, six RBI and two stolen bases in his last three contests.