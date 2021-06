Margot went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in a win over the Angels on Friday.

Margot extended his hitting streak to three games with Friday's single while also stealing a base for the second consecutive night. The veteran outfielder's .248/.291/.393 season line is certainly nothing to write home about, but his .260 average with runners in scoring position has helped lead to a solid 39 RBI across 68 games.