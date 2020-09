Margot will start in center field and will bat leadoff Wednesday against the Yankees.

Starting for the seventh time in eight games, Margot appears to have worked his way into an everyday role, though he doesn't have any spot in the outfield to call his own. Margot's 105 wRC+ on the season isn't spectacular, but it's enough to make him more productive than Yoshi Tsutsugo (96 wRC+), who seems most at risk of losing playing time to the former.