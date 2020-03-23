Rays' Manuel Margot: Struggles in spring
Margot was hitting .130 (4-for-23) with a double, two walks, a stolen base and a run across 10 Grapefruit League contests before spring training was suspended.
The offseason acquisition's sluggish start to spring was disappointing, and it bears noting Margot's average dropped over that of the previous season in each of his last two campaigns in San Diego. Nevertheless, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports Margot should get plenty of playing time in the outfield versus left-handed pitchers, against which he slashed an outstanding .330/.420/.466 across 120 plate appearances last season. The 25-year-old brings some power and speed to the table, having slugged double-digit home runs in two of the last three seasons while recording double-digit steals in three consecutive campaigns.
