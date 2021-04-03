Margot went 2-for-4 with a triple, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-4 win over the Marlins.

Getting the start in center field and hitting seventh, Margot took John Curtiss deep in the seventh inning, then tripled and scored on a Francisco Mejia sacrifice fly in the ninth to cap Tampa's wild comeback. The fact that Margot started over Kevin Kiermaier even with right-hander Pablo Lopez on the mound for Miami indicates the duo will not be used in a strict platoon this season, but both should see plenty of action.