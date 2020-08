Margot went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base as the Rays were able to sneak by the Marlins 2-0.

Margot was one of two Rays players with a multi-hit performance Friday evening and has recently surfaced as one of the team's hottest hitters. Margot is slashing .316/.381/.434 this season and has registered a base knock in seven of the last eight games he's appeared in. The 30-year-old figures to remain in the starting lineup until Kevin Kiermaier (back) recovers from his back spasms.